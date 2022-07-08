Morning showers fizzle by Friday afternoon; top 3 weather day Saturday

Finally, some rain! A few areas across the valley are getting some showers early Friday morning.
We'll see these rain chances through midday as a stationary front slowly gets moving again. Any showers or storms that fire up will likely rain themselves out over the same location.
Rainfall totals will be low for most of us, but areas that get one or more of these storms to pop up could get a quick healthy 1/4'' or more.
We'll slowly clear into some sunshine Friday afternoon as high temps top out near 80. Dew points will slowly drop as we head into the late evening and by Saturday, we'll be perfect!
Sunny and 83 for Saturday with a light breeze and low humidity! Dew points will slowly climb again into Sunday though and temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s.
It will become breezy Sunday again too and we might see a couple storms in the later evening Sunday. The severe weather threat is further west, but we do have a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms. Stay tuned for updates.