Most, but not all, of weekend precipitation to fall as rain

  • Updated
  • By: Matt Schaefer

After a cold Thursday, temps warm up ahead of weekend chances for rain and freezing rain

Most of the Chippewa Valley warmed to the freezing mark, plus or minus a couple degrees, with highs in the upper 30s south of highway 10. Temps will cool quickly overnight tonight with only partial clearing expected, though there won't be much wind and therefore any wind chill effect.

DMA - TO - Highs Today4pm.png

A few light snow showers today didn't add up to anything There will be partial clearing at times tonight but the clouds won't go away and in fact the sky will be mostly cloudy at times tonight and through the day tomorrow. Highs will be below freezing tomorrow, but we will stay dry.

Some light snow is possible tomorrow night into Friday morning, but again not much accumulation is expected. Most of the day Friday will be dry, but rain and freezing rain will be possible as precipitation moves in overnight.

State - ECMWF PM EXT - Futurecast.png

Precipitation will begin to fall as rain because the atmosphere is too warm several thousand feet up and any snowflakes will melt into rain as they fall. Surface temperatures will fall to just below freezing Friday night, and that's why freezing rain is in the forecast as those raindrops will freeze to surfaces that are below freezing to create a thin but extremely slippery glaze of ice.

State - ECMWF PM EXT - Futurecast2.png

After a bit of a break, more rain moves through Saturday afternoon and could even have some thunder. Afternoon highs will be warm enough to keep this rain from freezing.

State - ECMWF PM EXT - Futurecast.png

However, temps will fall back below freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning, which will cause more freezing rain until the upper atmosphere cools down enough for some snow around the end of precipitation on Sunday morning.

Overall, be extremely careful when driving especially in the morning and evening when temps will be closest to freezing. Overnight road conditions this weekend will not be good at all.

State - Future Rain - ECMWF 9km NO plot.png

With a half inch to over an inch of precipitation likely across Western Wisconsin, make sure to clear out the storm drains near your home or clear paths through the plow drifts so water can get into ditches.

Clean the Drains.png

If we can get as much rain that falls during the day to clear the roadways before temps fall below freezing at night, we can limit the amount of ice that forms on roads.

We'll still likely be slick from any freezing rain, but any surface that is wet will freeze to ice even if not much freezing rain falls. Tomorrow will be the coldest day in the forecast before we warm up as the weekend low pressure systems approach.

State - Futurecast Freezing Rain Potential - ECMWF Hi Res.png

Highs Friday through Sunday will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s with lows closer to 30. Temps remain closer to average to begin next week, with Monday's snow chance all but disappearing as it's now on track to completely miss us to the south.

Our next chance after the weekend system departs is just a slight chance for snow beginning next Wednesday. 

7 Day Evening.png

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

