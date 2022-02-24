Mother nature brings a fresh layer of white Thursday evening

There are only 5 days left in February but mother nature leaves most of them in a winter theme.
Thursday will be quiet and cold to start. Temperatures will climb out of the negatives and into the upper teens. Highs will top out near 20.
Winds will be light from the north until the next wave arrives later Thursday afternoon.
Snowfall will begin in the midafternoon. After 2 pm we'll start to see flakes fly. The bulk of the snow will fall between 3 pm and 10 pm. We'll see flurries through early Friday.
Snowfall totals will range from 1 to 3 inches area wide. Slippery roads and low visibility will make the evening commute messy. Expect some minor delays on the way home Thursday night.
We'll clear out more Friday with high temps back in the mid 20s. Temperatures will climb even further for the weekend with highs back in the 30s.