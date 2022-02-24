 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mother nature brings a fresh layer of white Thursday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
Mother nature brings a fresh layer of white Thursday evening
State - GRAF AM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

There are only 5 days left in February but mother nature leaves most of them in a winter theme.

Thursday will be quiet and cold to start. Temperatures will climb out of the negatives and into the upper teens. Highs will top out near 20. 

Winds will be light from the north until the next wave arrives later Thursday afternoon. 

Snowfall will begin in the midafternoon. After 2 pm we'll start to see flakes fly. The bulk of the snow will fall between 3 pm and 10 pm. We'll see flurries through early Friday.

State - Futurecast Snow Accumulation No Plot Contour Only - RPM 4km.png

Snowfall totals will range from 1 to 3 inches area wide. Slippery roads and low visibility will make the evening commute messy. Expect some minor delays on the way home Thursday night.

Travel Tracker Variable Scale Bars.png

We'll clear out more Friday with high temps back in the mid 20s. Temperatures will climb even further for the weekend with highs back in the 30s. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com

Tags