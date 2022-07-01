Mother Nature brings her own fireworks to America's Birthday Bash weekend

It's the middle mark of summer; the 4th of July weekend. Mother nature has everything you want and need in an extended weekend, but she throws a few bumps in the forecast, too.
Friday will be mostly sunny with high temps towards 81. Winds will be a bit breezy at 5 to 15 mph from the northwest. Gusts may reach 30 mph at times.
Overnight lows drop into the 50s under a clear sky with calm winds.
Saturday looks nice again with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be breezy again from the west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm Saturday, but the best chance for that will be overnight into Sunday. Overnight lows stay in the upper 50s.
A few scattered storms look possible early Sunday, but the trends show them staying south of Eau Claire. We'll leave Sunday in the "slight" category for now (This is our lowest probability category for rain/storms).
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures back in the low 80s. Winds will come in from the south at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Dew points will spike Sunday and Monday as more moist air moves. This could spark more showers and storms overnight Sunday into Monday.
The wettest time frame over the weekend will be early Monday. Scattered showers and storms seem likely early Monday. A few may linger into Monday afternoon. High temps will stay in the upper 70s because of it.
Fireworks happen around 10 pm on Monday, and there is just a slight chance for an isolated shower. Winds shouldn't prevent fireworks shows, but rain may spoil some. Expect changes to this forecast.