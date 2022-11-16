Mother nature dives deeper into the cold after a few more bursts of snow

The bulk of snowfall has ended, but there are still a few more rounds in the forecast that will lead to potential travel concerns through Thursday. After that, those temps take a tumble.
Wednesday will be cloudy with high temps climbing back above freezing. Snow and ice will melt during the daytime hours, but a cold front will drop us back below freezing overnight.
Wind chills will be in the upper 20s as north winds blow in at 5 to 15 mph.
As the cold front moves through, we'll see a few snow squalls develop. A snow squall is a thin, narrow band of heavy snow that will quickly reduce visibility and cause messy roads.
Expect this to pop up during the evening commute tonight, as well as a few chances for some weak squalls Thursday morning and afternoon.
Additional snowfall accumulation will range from 1/2'' to 1-1/2'' through Friday morning. Flurries will slowly fade Friday afternoon.
By Friday, high temps will fall towards the teens. We'll see overnight lows drop into the single digits and wind chills may end up below 0.
It's going to be a cold start to gun deer season opener.