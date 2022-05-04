Mother nature fell for the Jedi mind trick and now we have even better spring weather

May the 4th be with you on this Star Wars Day. It was certainly with mother nature the past few days with those breezy winds, but now mother nature has fallen for our Jedi mind trick, leading to quiet weather with lots of sunshine.
Wednesday may not be as hot as a summer day on Tatooine, but there will be plenty of sun. High temperatures will climb towards the low 60s with light winds from the southeast.
Overnight, lows drop into the upper 30s as we remain partly cloudy. High pressure sits overhead and will continue to keep the winds light into Thursday.
Cloud cover will begin to creep into western Wisconsin again as a low pressure systems scoots through the Plains again. Most of Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temps towards the low 60s.
There will be times of sunshine for your Cinco de Mayo.
Margaritas won't be the only thing going down easy Thursday. Rain chances will develop overnight Thursday and into Friday, but the majority of the rain will be to south of Eau Claire.
Friday we'll see clouds early with the chance for a few isolated showers into the afternoon, again mainly south of Eau Claire. High temperatures will climb towards the low 60s if the clouds can clear.
Mother's Day weekend looks really nice though. Fishing opener on Saturday will be mostly sunny and 70. Sunday we'll see highs in the upper 60s with a chance for isolated storms in the afternoon.