Mother nature finally springs into better weather, after a cool start to the week

The weekend was lame. It was wet, gray and cold. That is how this first full week of May will start, but soon we'll actually get a decent taste of spring.
Monday will be cloudy and a little breezy with some light sprinkles possible throughout the day. Forecast high temps will struggle to break into the low 50s. Winds will be from the northwest at 8 to 15 mph.
The average high temperature for Eau Claire for May 2nd is 64 degrees. On average, May temperatures go up 11 degrees. By the end of the month the average high will be 74 and the average low will be 50.
This week we'll see a lot less wind than the previous few weeks. Wind speeds will vary from 10 to 15 mph each day but hardly gust up above 20-25 mph.
Rain chances will be possible overnight, but mainly south of the Chippewa Valley.
It will take a few days before we can get back to average but Tuesday will get closer to 60 at least. Clouds will slowly fizzle out Tuesday afternoon and we'll start to see sunshine again into Wednesday.
Highs will get into the 60s the rest of the week and rain chances will remain limited through the weekend.