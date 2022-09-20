Mother nature flips the script from hot, humid and stormy to frost chances by Friday.

After a streak of back and forth from the hot summer weather and the comfortable fall temps, mother nature may have our last summer day on tap Tuesday before the permanent change to fall.
Tuesday will be a toasty one. Scattered storms overnight into the very early morning will be gone before Daybreak.
Temperatures will then climb towards the mid to upper 80s as a strong warm front roll into the upper Midwest.
Dew points will be very humid, nearing 70 degrees, making that 86 for a forecast high feel closer to 90.
Winds will be breezy from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. This helps carry all that sticky, muggy, hot weather to the valley.
A cold front is set to change everything overnight. It will prompt a chance for strong to severe storms. There is a level 2 risk for scattered severe storms across parts of the Chippewa Valley.
Large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado may be possible in any storms that can become surface based and super-cellular.
These storms will fire up between 6pm and 8 pm and exit the area before midnight. Turn your alerts on, especially if you head to bed early.
Wednesday will be breezy and cool with high temps in the upper 60s at best. Humidity will fade and fall will finally begin. Although, it doesn't officially start until Thursday on the Autumnal Equinox.