Mother nature throws the kitchen sink of precipitation at you

The spring storm is on our doorstep now and we're in for a mix of everything, from snow to sleet to thunder and gusty winds. It will be a bit of a mess.
Tuesday will be windy and mostly cloudy as high temperatures climb towards the low 40s. Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chills will get stuck in the low 30s.
The spring storm will bring in the later evening hours Tuesday. After 5 or 6 pm, we'll see chances for light rain increase.
The biggest threat overnight is the chance for sleet and freezing rain to mix in. There's a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Clark and Taylor counties from 8 pm Tuesday to 7 am Wednesday.
Freezing rain accumulations could range from 0.01'' to 0.25'' causing icy roads into Wednesday morning's commute.
Scattered rain and some isolated thunder will continue overnight and into most of Wednesday. Temperatures will spike in the mid to upper 40s briefly, before temps plummet overnight into Thursday.
We'll see that rain transition back over to a mix and then snow for late Wednesday into Thursday. Flurries will linger throughout our Thursday too.
Snowfall accumulations will be possible. Grassy surfaces will hold most of the snowfall while a lot of roads will likely melt away the snow as it falls.
Overall rainfall totals will range from 1/2'' to 2'' from Tuesday night through Thursday morning.
Although, temperatures will play an extremely important role in how much snow we see, so there is very low confidence in this snowfall forecast. Snowfall amounts will range a trace to 3 inches across the valley.
April 1st brings sunshine and highs in the 40s and we slowly climb towards 50 into next week with a few other chances for some rain.