Moving past the coldest temps and towards the 70s to end September

It was a bit of a rude awakening Wednesday morning as low temps bottomed out below freezing. The first freezing temp of the season for Eau Claire, but some areas even dropped into the mid 20s.
This only comes about 3 days early, in a sense. Our first average freeze takes place on October 1st.
There is a frost advisory and a freeze warning until 8 am. Any vegetation that wasn't covered last night will likely be damaged from the cold.
We'll slowly move away from these cold temps, but not before another chance at frost early Thursday. Lows will be down near 35 or colder Thursday morning again. Patchy frost is possible again.
Wednesday high temps will climb towards 60, but they will probably fall short. Thursday we'll move back into the low to mid 60s. By Friday, we'll see high temps back closer to 70. That will last into the weekend.
There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two overnight Thursday and overnight Saturday. Otherwise, it's a dry and quiet fall forecast.