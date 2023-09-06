Much nicer temperatures in store going forward

Our stretch of record setting heat that we've been dealing with the last few days is going, as NSYNC would say, bye bye bye. Our latest area of low pressure with an associated cold front continues to push through the Chippewa Valley and while a lot of areas haven't/won't see much rain unfortunately, we will be seeing the cooler temperatures.
Before we get to that, here's a quick recap of the numbers over the Labor Day weekend. As expected, we ended up setting a new record for the warmest Labor Day weekend ever (Saturday through Monday). We also set three daily records, two record high temperatures and one record warmest low temperature.
For your Wednesday, skies will be overcast with a few scattered rain showers around at times. Winds will be breezy out of the north and northwest and as far as temperatures go, they'll stay steady in the mid to upper 60s. Skies remain cloudy tonight with a breezy north wind and lows in the 50s.
Cloudy skies will persist into our Thursday with a lighter northerly wind. We gradually see some clearing late in the day Thursday into Thursday night as higher pressure moves in. Highs will only reach the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.
Friday will be the nicest day of the extended forecast after a chilly start to the day. Skies will be sunny with light winds and highs in the 70s.
Heading into the weekend, we see an increase in the cloud cover once again and we'll mention at least a slight chance for showers Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday but will fall back to the low to mid 70s Sunday.