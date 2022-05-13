Muggy meter tanks as temperatures slowly trend back towards spring

After what was one of the hottest days, we've ever had in May in Eau Claire, mother nature trends towards much more comfortable weather for the rest of the weekend.
Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for an isolated shower in the early morning. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon and high temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s.
Dew points will start muggy in the mid to low 60, but dry air will start to filter in on Friday and we'll be left with pleasant, comfortable dew points the rest of the weekend.
It will be a bit breezy as a new air mass takes over through the weekend. Gusts from the south will reach upwards of 25 mph Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be a bit breezy too.
As a cold front passes Friday, we'll see a slight chance for an isolated storm or two. There is a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms for portions of Clark, Jackson and Taylor County.
Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threat. There is a higher threat for storms further east.
Overnight will be mostly cloudy with lows back in the 50s. It will be comfortable again.
Saturday, we'll see highs back into the low 80s, but the humidity will be gone. There's a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm late in the day.
Sunday will be even cooler with high temps in the low 70s. There's a slight chance for some thunder and rain again late Sunday too.
We work even closer to spring the rest of next week with temps falling back into the 60s.