Multiple rounds of showers and t-storms expected through the weekend; potential for severe weather Friday

For the first time since July 28, we picked up some rainfall in Eau Claire... albeit just 0.09". Either way, it was nice to see at least some rainfall.
Your Thursday forecast will feature areas of fog through the morning commute, otherwise we'll have some clouds around this morning giving way to mostly cloudy skies by the late afternoon hours. A few showers and isolated t-storms could be possible along the Mississippi River, but most areas will stay dry. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s.
Skies become mostly cloudy to cloudy tonight and we'll be watching a complex of showers and t-storms from western Minnesota moving in after midnight. The good news is that the t-storms will weaken as it moves in but we're still expecting the complex to move through between midnight and 9 AM.
We should see some clearing into the late morning and afternoon hours before more showers and t-storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours.
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our area to a level two out of five risk for severe weather. The main hazards will be large hail and damaging wind gusts along with locally heavy rain. The SPC doesn't have a risk for tornadoes, but we can't rule out a brief one spinning up. The timing for any severe weather will be from 3 PM to midnight.
The one thing that could limit the severe potential is how the overnight and morning t-storms evolve and if we can get enough clearing. Please stay with the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team for updates.
Saturday overall is looking pleasant with a partly cloudy sky, less humid but breezy conditions and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.
Our next chance of showers and t-storms is set to move in Sunday and last through Monday. This could be another chance for some decent rainfall, plus we could possibly see a few strong to severe t-storms. We'll keep you updated as time get closer.