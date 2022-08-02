Nasty humidity tonight along with potential for strong storms

A warm front moved through Western Wisconsin mid-afternoon today, which did bring a few storms across mostly Rusk and Taylor counties before continuing east. Behind that front, temps jumped to near 90 with highs ranging from the mid 80s near Ladysmith to the low to mid 90s elsewhere across the Chippewa Valley.
Even more impressive, dew points jumped from a humid 62° up to 71° in just three hours between 2 and 5 PM. This quickly made the heat index jump to the mid 90s and low 100s during the evening. The dew points will remain high all through the night, and could even top out in the mid 70s in some spots by early tomorrow morning.
Temperatures won't be able to cool with the high humidity, either, and lows will drop to the mid 70s at best. This warm and extremely humid air will fuel storm chances ahead of a cold front that will move through late tonight into tomorrow morning.
A few storm cells could pop up this evening, and any storm that does could become strong to severe. Better chances arrive later this evening as that cold front gets closer. Expect a line of scattered storms either late evening or later tonight with scattered showers and storms lingering into mid-morning tomorrow.
The cold front will be completely east of the Chippewa Valley by midday, but highs will still manage to climb to near 90. At least the ridiculous morning dew points in the low to mid 70s will fall through the 60s eventually down to the mid/upper 50s by early evening.
A level two risk for severe weather is in place tonight for areas including as well as north and east of Barron, Chippewa and the northern half of Clark counties. The far northeast corner of Eau Claire county is also in the level two risk level, meaning scattered severe storms are possible overnight. The rest of Western Wisconsin remains in a level one risk.
Again, not everywhere will see storms, but where they do form there could be large hail and gusty winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Heavy rain is possible in bursts, but storms should be moving at a decent pace so they won't be able to drop much more than an inch or two in isolated spots with widespread 1/4" to 1" where storms do move through being more likely.
It will be comfortable again by tomorrow afternoon and continuing through Thursday with morning lows in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s with low humidity. Heat and humidity returns for Friday and Saturday with highs back near 90.
Storm chances return Saturday/Saturday night as well and could linger into Sunday morning before humidity begins to decrease Sunday afternoon ahead of a more typical late summer forecast with highs in the low to mid 80s next Monday and Tuesday.