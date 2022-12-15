Nasty winter storm settles down Thursday night, but more snow will add up through Saturday

The roads are terrible this morning. Heavy snow overnight has led to completely snow-covered roads. Visibility is reduced down to less than 1/4 mile at times.
Heavy snow will still be possible through 9 am before light to moderate bursts of snowfall take over for the rest of the day.
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been EXTENDED until 6pm Thursday for dangerous travel conditions due to the ice and snow.
The majority of the accumulation will occur in the early morning Thursday, but we'll see snow chances through Saturday that will slowly add up.
On and off scattered bursts of snow will continue Friday and into Saturday morning. We'll see an additional 1'' to 4'' of snow during this time.
We'll finally be free from snow late Saturday.
Snow totals have not been recorded yet for Thursday morning, but we will have updated running totals here soon. Check back later this morning.
Temperatures will sit in the mid 30s Thursday afternoon. Lows will drop into the 20s overnight.
Friday high temps will barely hit 30, before we see temps tank into the weekend.
Lows will drop into the teens Friday night. Saturday we'll be lucky to get back into the teens. By Sunday morning, lows will be in the single digits. We'll see high temps in the teens and lows below zero to start next week.