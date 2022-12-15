 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute and possibly the
evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Nasty winter storm settles down Thursday night, but more snow will add up through Saturday

The roads are terrible this morning. Heavy snow overnight has led to completely snow-covered roads. Visibility is reduced down to less than 1/4 mile at times.

Heavy snow will still be possible through 9 am before light to moderate bursts of snowfall take over for the rest of the day.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been EXTENDED until 6pm Thursday for dangerous travel conditions due to the ice and snow.

The majority of the accumulation will occur in the early morning Thursday, but we'll see snow chances through Saturday that will slowly add up.

On and off scattered bursts of snow will continue Friday and into Saturday morning. We'll see an additional 1'' to 4'' of snow during this time. 

We'll finally be free from snow late Saturday.

Snow totals have not been recorded yet for Thursday morning, but we will have updated running totals here soon. Check back later this morning.

Temperatures will sit in the mid 30s Thursday afternoon. Lows will drop into the 20s overnight.

Friday high temps will barely hit 30, before we see temps tank into the weekend. 

Lows will drop into the teens Friday night. Saturday we'll be lucky to get back into the teens. By Sunday morning, lows will be in the single digits. We'll see high temps in the teens and lows below zero to start next week.

