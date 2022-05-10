National Weather Service confirms three tornados from Monday's storms

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Officials with the National Weather Service (NWS) have confirmed three tornados in western Wisconsin as part of the storms that came through the area Monday.
The first was a brief EF-0 tornado 4 miles north of St. Croix Falls that came with Monday morning's round of storms. Peak wind was 85 mph and the path was one mile long. Other damage near St. Croix Falls was determined to have been caused by straight-line winds.
Two of the tornados came with Monday night's storms in Dunn County. The first touched down at 7:25 PM just east of Knapp. The tornado was on the ground for only two minutes as it crossed US-12 before lifting 3/4 mile later. Damage was determined to be caused by winds up to 80 mph, which puts categorizes it as an EF-0 tornado.
The second Dunn county tornado touched down at 7:32 PM. NWS officials said the tornado began just north of I-94 near the village of Rusk and continued 9.3 miles northeast through the Whitetail Golf Course near Colfax. The tornado lifted at 7:51 PM just before crossing County Highway N just west of the Chippewa-Dunn county line.
Wind speeds were estimated at 80-90 mph based on the damage NWS surveyors saw, making it categorized as an EF-1 tornado.
The NWS might confirm more tornados in the coming hours or days for our region.