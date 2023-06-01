Near-drought conditions develop in Wisconsin while heat/humidity and scattered rain/storm chances continu

Lack of rain over the past month has really left fields dry. In fact, the northern half of the Chippewa Valley is now highlighted in yellow on the Climate Prediction Center's Drought Monitor.
In fact, the past week has seen a huge expansion of this pre-drought category from less than 1% of Wisconsin to now covering two-thirds of the state. Continued dry weather will likely result in the development of drought conditions if it stays fairly dry over the next month or two.
Highs hit 90 again in the Chippewa Valley, though temps were a bit more variable as there were scattered showers and storms that moved through and briefly cooled air in some spots, but not all. Eau Claire and Menomonie did climb into the low 90s for the second day in a row, though other spots were held in the mid/upper 80s.
It got humid today, too, with dew points in the 60s for most. Humidity will stay high tomorrow before beginning to dip Saturday. Rain has been scattered this afternoon and evening with some spots picking up 1/2" or more, though so far that hasn't been measured at any of the automated airport stations.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms at most dropping small hail and gusty winds to 40 mph, both under severe thresholds. Heavy rain and lightning possible in bursts, too, for a quick 1/10" to 1/2" rain with each cell.
Friday will be similar to today with scattered showers and non-severe storms popping up in the hot and humid conditions with highs near 90 once again.
A few showers or storms could continue Saturday, but humidity will begin to drop which will make it harder for showers and storms to become as widespread as today's were.
Sunday now is trending dry but still hot even though humidity will be lower. Humidity will briefly rise again Monday with rain/storm slight chances before more mild and less humid air arrives towards the middle of next week.