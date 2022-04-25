Near record low temperatures forecast for next two nights

Eau Claire's low of 34 degrees from early this morning may not end up as the coldest temperature of the day. Temperatures tonight will likely fall to the low 30s or even upper 20s by midnight.
While today's official low temp will likely be recorded around midnight, it still won't fall to record territory. Today's record low temperature of 21° was set just one year ago. Temps will continue down to the low to mid 20s by early tomorrow morning.
Eau Claire's forecast low of 24 is just two degrees above tomorrow's record low of 22° set over 100 years ago. However, temperatures tomorrow night into Wednesday morning are forecast to be right at the record low of 23° set in 1996.
Highs today managed to warm to near 40 degrees before they started to fall this evening. That's about 20 degrees below today's average high of 61° in Eau Claire.
It will remain breezy, too, through tomorrow, meaning that it will feel even colder factoring in the wind chill. Wind chills will be in the teens tonight and in the 30s tomorrow before the wind becomes light tomorrow night. In addition, there could be some flurries Wednesday morning like what we saw today.
Our next decent chance for precipitation is on Thursday when scattered showers are expected, and there's a slight chance for snow to mix in earlier in the day. Temperatures do warm up a bit as the week goes on but will remain below average with highs at best topping out in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday and Saturday. Small chances for rain return Friday evening, but better chances for scattered showers arrive during the weekend.