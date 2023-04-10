Near record warmth to melt snow up north and cause local rivers to rise

Temperatures have been rising all weekend, and are continuing to rise this week! Eau Claire hit 70 for the first time of the year on exactly the average date for the first 70+ high. Before that, all thresholds this year were later than average.
In fact, Eau Claire's first 60 high came just one day earlier on Saturday, and the first 50 came the previous Sunday. Going forward, we might even hit 80 this week, which would be earlier than average by a few weeks. This certainly shows just how fast this year's warm-up has been.
In addition, Eau Claire is on record watch the next three days. That is because high temperatures will be closer to 80 degrees (and possibly above), and the record highs for those days are a couple degrees cooler than today's record high of 85° from 1977.
Tomorrow's forecast high is 78, but I can't rule out those temps climbing a couple more, so it has a slight chance at hitting the record of 81, also from 1977. Wednesday and Thursday's records come from over 90 years ago in 1931, and have the best chance in our forecast to climb into the low 80s.
There might even be a hint of humidity in the air Wednesday and Thursday with dew points in the low to mid 50s. Remember that the air doesn't feel humid (for most people as feeling humidity is subjective) until the dew point hits 60 and progressively feels more humid quickly as the dew points rise through the 60s.
All this warmth will melt the snow in northern Wisconsin, and there's still a lot of snow to melt. In fact, there are near record amounts of liquid trapped in that snow on the order of 5 to 8 inches liquid equivalent in some spots, and when that melts it'll run-off to lower areas.
That's why Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and Price counties (and those further north) are under a Flood Advisory until midday Thursday. Flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas is expected, and rivers/streams will rise. All that water will cause rising rivers downstream in the Chippewa Valley, and there is already a River Flood Warning for the Chippewa River at Durand.
The Chippewa River at Eau Claire does not currently have a warning, but the National Weather Service has forecast the river to crest in Eau Claire about 3/4 foot above the flood stage by the end of the week.
This means that the parkland areas downtown and the lower sections of the Chippewa River Trail will be under water, and that water will be moving quickly. While you enjoy the warmer weather, make sure to stay away from the rivers.
In Durand, the forecast crest will be within a half foot of the moderate flood stage this weekend, and could even climb to that level. Expect flooding in the basements of businesses along the river, and there might even be water near highway 10 on the north side of the Chippewa, especially if the river rise exceeds the forecast.
There will be a few clouds tonight and tomorrow, but it'll still be partly cloudy overnight into tomorrow morning clearing back to mostly sunny with mainly high, thin clouds tomorrow. Complete sunshine returns Wednesday for what could be the warmest day of the week.
This forecast isn't all sunshine and warmth, however, as a cold front will arrive with a low pressure system later this week or more likely this weekend. Chances for rain could even turn to a mix or snow by Sunday morning as lows fall back close to or even below freezing and daytime highs fall back to the 40s. Highs will be back near 50 early next week.