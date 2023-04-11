Near record warmth will continue for next few days: enjoy while you can before rain and snow return to forecast

High temperatures on today's date, April 11, have ranged anywhere from the record coldest high of just 25 in 1957 all the way up to a record high of 81 set in 1977.
Today's temperature tried to climb towards that record, but wound up just two degrees short with a high of 79. Still, second warmest on today's date (tied with 1968 which also had a high of 79) is quite the feat.
While temperatures came up one degree short of the 80 degree threshold, they will likely get there tomorrow.
The last time Eau Claire hit 80 was on September 24 of last year with a high of 84. That will make it just one week shy of 7 months without an 80+ high, or 204 days to be exact.
With those warmer temperatures tomorrow, you might even feel some moisture in the air. Dew points will climb into the low to mid 50s tomorrow afternoon. While that's not uncomfortable humidity, it's generally the point where you can notice moisture in the atmosphere. Generally, it doesn't begin to feel humid until dew points reach around 60 degrees and it doesn't feel very humid until the upper 60s to low 70s.
While there haven't been a lot of clouds, thin clouds did absorb some of the sun's energy today to keep surface temps from reaching their full potential. Overnight, those clouds will clear completely, making for a completely sunny day tomorrow along with similar wind.
That should make for highs to climb above that 80° threshold and possibly into the mid 80s in spots especially south of highway 29. Tomorrow's forecast high for Eau Claire of 84 is above the date's record high of 82 set way back in 1931. Thursday's high of 82 is also warmer than the daily record of 80 also set in 1931.
However, don't go planting the garden just yet! Lows cold drop back to near or even below freezing by the end of the weekend, and 31 is still today's average low for Eau Claire. This comes with rain chances this weekend that could be mixed with snow Sunday morning and again Sunday night in to Monday, possibly even Monday night.