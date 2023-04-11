 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows for the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 771.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 774.5 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.5 feet on 06/02/1938.

&&

Near record warmth will continue for next few days: enjoy while you can before rain and snow return to forecast

  • 0

High temperatures on today's date, April 11, have ranged anywhere from the record coldest high of just 25 in 1957 all the way up to a record high of 81 set in 1977.

Daily Number Line High Temp.png

Today's temperature tried to climb towards that record, but wound up just two degrees short with a high of 79. Still, second warmest on today's date (tied with 1968 which also had a high of 79) is quite the feat.

14 Cty - High Temps Today SA.png

While temperatures came up one degree short of the 80 degree threshold, they will likely get there tomorrow.

Time spent between 2023.png

The last time Eau Claire hit 80 was on September 24 of last year with a high of 84. That will make it just one week shy of 7 months without an 80+ high, or 204 days to be exact.

Muggy Meter Low Scale iCast 32 hour.png

With those warmer temperatures tomorrow, you might even feel some moisture in the air. Dew points will climb into the low to mid 50s tomorrow afternoon. While that's not uncomfortable humidity, it's generally the point where you can notice moisture in the atmosphere. Generally, it doesn't begin to feel humid until dew points reach around 60 degrees and it doesn't feel very humid until the upper 60s to low 70s.

While there haven't been a lot of clouds, thin clouds did absorb some of the sun's energy today to keep surface temps from reaching their full potential. Overnight, those clouds will clear completely, making for a completely sunny day tomorrow along with similar wind.

That should make for highs to climb above that 80° threshold and possibly into the mid 80s in spots especially south of highway 29. Tomorrow's forecast high for Eau Claire of 84 is above the date's record high of 82 set way back in 1931. Thursday's high of 82 is also warmer than the daily record of 80 also set in 1931.

However, don't go planting the garden just yet! Lows cold drop back to near or even below freezing by the end of the weekend, and 31 is still today's average low for Eau Claire. This comes with rain chances this weekend that could be mixed with snow Sunday morning and again Sunday night in to Monday, possibly even Monday night. 

7 Day Evening.png

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here

Tags

