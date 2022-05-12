New daily record high set in Eau Claire, relief from heat is on the way

As advertised, heat and humidity soared for most across the Chippewa Valley this afternoon. Eau Claire broke the daily record high temperature of 92 degrees with a high of 93.
That record was not an easy one to break, as the old record had stood for over 120 years since it was set in 1900.
It wasn't a brief 93, either, as temperatures hovered in the low to mid 90s through the afternoon. Humidity was very high with dew points ranging from the low 70s midday through the mid 60s in late afternoon. That made it feel like the mid to upper 90s in Eau Claire for most of the afternoon and evening.
Not all places were this warm, though. The warm front that moved through last night stalled out just north of highway 8, and was actually pushed back south this afternoon by cooler air that was produced by storms closer to Lake Superior.
There were even a few strong thunderstorms that formed along this now backwards moving warm front that produced large hail in parts of Barron and Rusk counties, with reports of 1" hail in Bruce and between 1" and 1.75" hail in Weyerhauser. That Weyerhauser hail was the size of ping pong balls!
The effect on temperatures was profound, too in places mainly north of highway 64. Temps were in the mid 80s midday, but dropped to the low 70s and upper 60s as that front moved through. That drop from the 80s to near 70 happened faster than a car when there's a state trooper in the median.
As of this evening, it still feels like the middle of July for highway 64 and south with feels like temps still in the mid 90s to near 100 near and south of highway 29. Humidity is still very high with dew points in the mid 60s to low 70s across most of the Chippewa Valley.
Relief comes in the form of a cold front that moves through tonight and tomorrow. While temps will stay summerlike tomorrow afternoon, they'll be about 10 degrees cooler than today was. In addition, dew points will remain high through the night and begin to drop during the day tomorrow. They'll be comfortably back in the upper 40s to low 50s by late afternoon.
While a few showers and storms remain possible tonight through tomorrow, most of the day should be dry and feeling better. Temps will continue to fall through the weekend with continued small chances for a hit-or-miss shower or storm from time to time through Sunday. Saturday's highs will still be near 80 and Sunday will only reach the low to mid 70s. Temps will fall below Eau Claire's average high in the upper 60s by next week, and it'll feel a lot more like spring.