NEW: Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories issued

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Polk County. The Warning is valid from 6p.m. Saturday through 4a.m. Sunday. You can expect a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. One tenth to a quarter inch of ice accumulation is possible. Travel is NOT advised.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Barron, St. Croix, Dunn and Pierce Counties. The Advisories are valid from 6p.m. Saturday through 4a.m. Sunday. You can expect mixed precipitation with snow. This will make traveling conditions poor.
Although Warnings and Advisories have been issued, heavy rain and strong to severe storms are still possible on Saturday. Find the latest information here.