Next storm system to bring rain, wind, thunderstorms to the Chippewa Valley; few strong to severe thunderstorms possible tonight

Hopefully you enjoyed the nice weather the past few days because the weather will be turning active over the next few days as the next area of low-pressure tracks towards the area.
A few rain and snow showers are possible this morning, but the precipitation will become more likely and turn to all rain by the afternoon. A rain snow mix could still linger north of US-64 during the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms could also be possible during the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will become likely tonight but will become more scattered overnight. A few showers linger during the morning Wednesday with a few light snow showers possible in the afternoon and evening hours.
Most areas will see anywhere from a tenth to a half inch of rain with isolated higher amounts. While we do see some snow showers, snow accumulation will run a trace to an inch.
The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a level two out of five risk for severe weather for areas southeast of Durand, Eau Claire and Medford with the rest of the Chippewa Valley under a level one risk. The main window will be from 6 PM to 2 AM, and while it'll be conditional, as it'll depend on where the low tracks, should we see any strong to severe thunderstorms, hail would be the main threat.
The wind will also be an issue. We'll see east winds of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph during the day, increasing to 15-25 mph tonight but will decrease by sunrise Wednesday as the low tracks right over the area. Winds will rapidly increase to 20-30 mph and shift to the west and southwest by midday with gusts up to 45 mph.
We'll see temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s through this evening, but temperatures will slowly rise overnight, and we should be sitting in the 40s to low 50s by tomorrow morning. Temperatures will then plummet as the system moves northeast.
Thursday will be drier but chilly with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s and a blustery west to northwest wind. Friday is looking more promising with a light southeast wind and highs back closer to seasonal average.
Heading into Easter Weekend, a few light rain and snow showers are possible Friday night into early Saturday morning and a few rain showers are possible Easter Sunday. Otherwise, we'll have a mostly cloudy sky with a breezy southerly wind and highs in the 50s and 60s. Longer term outlooks are suggesting that temperatures should remain above average for most, if not all of next week.