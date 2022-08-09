Nice car washing weather as it'll remain dry through Friday afternoon

With a dry weather pattern setting in, this is a good week to get the most out of a car wash instead of just getting the dirt changed (as Matt Schaefer's dad still says).
There is a weak cold front expected tomorrow afternoon, but nothing but some clouds are expected as it passes. Both temps and humidity will be higher tomorrow ahead of that front with highs expected to climb to the mid 80s and dew points reaching the low to mid 60s.
The day will be sunny except for that line of scattered clouds near the front. Once those clouds pass from north to south during the evening, humidity will begin to drop. Lows will return to the low to mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday nights with highs near 80 on Thursday and Friday.
Our next chance for rain is just a slight chance late Friday night through early afternoon on Saturday, though not everyone will get rain from that system. The same can be said for chances on Monday, though temps and humidity will be higher during the weekend in between those two slight chances for rain and thunderstorms.