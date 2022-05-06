Nice spring weather will only last about a week before summerlike humidity arrives

High temperatures have been climbing since Monday. We finally hit 60 on Tuesday to start our stretch of spring-like weather and have been climbing from the mid 60s on Wednesday to the mid 70s today.
We'll be there again tomorrow before clouds and rain chances along a warm front hold temps down again on Sunday. After that, expect summerlike temperatures and humidity for much of next week.
This means that spring-like weather, or at least the nice spring weather that's not cool and rainy, will last less than one week before it'll start to feel like summer.
From Sunday through next week, expect on and off chances for showers and storms to slowly add up to between 1/2" on the low end and up to a couple inches on the high end. If this all fell in one or two days, it'd be a decent amount of rain.
However, when it's spread out over almost a week, it averages just 1/10" up to 1/2" rain each day. Therefore, despite chances for rain and thunderstorms pretty much all week, there will be dry time with peeks of sunshine each day.
Temperatures are nice today and Saturday will be pretty much a carbon copy with nice temperatures, plenty of sunshine, and a breezy southeasterly wind gusting at times above 20mph.
While most anglers would prefer less wind to make calmer water, most will probably be happy the temps for opening weekend in Wisconsin are a lot warmer than past weekends. If you fish this weekend, you might want to come home Sunday before rain chances begin.
Expect scattered showers mainly Sunday afternoon with thunderstorms returning in the evening. Perhaps it's best to spend Sunday with the Mothers in your life since, you know, it is Mother's Day this Sunday. Happy Mother's Day to all moms!
Humidity arrives on Monday with a stronger wind to go along with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for much of next week. Again, there will be chances for rain and thunderstorms each day, but there should be plenty of dry time, too.