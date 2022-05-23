No more freezes forecast for Chippewa Valley

Temps early this morning fell near or below freezing mainly Eau Claire and to the east. Ladysmith stayed just above 32°, Chetek and Rice Lake both bottomed out in the mid 30s.
Other than that, all of Western Wisconsin east of Highway 53 fell to or below freezing with Black River Falls being the coldest with lows in the mid 20s.
With a low of exactly 32 this morning, Eau Claire recorded a freeze. It was barely a freeze since the temperature never fell below 32 degrees and was exactly 32 for only 11 minutes from 3:00am to 3:11am.
Still, today's date is just shy of halfway between Eau Claire's average latest freeze of May 9 and record latest freeze of June 12 in 1903. There are no freezing or near-freezing temps in the forecast for Eau Claire, though some spots north and east may fall to the mid 30s tonight before trending warmer slowly through the rest of the week.
Climate Prediction Center's week two forecast calls for above average temperatures, and by June 1 the average low is 51 degrees and rising. That means that we'll need a low temperature of at least 20 degrees below average during the first two weeks of June in order to even be close to freezing to have a chance at another freeze.
Temperatures also rose over 30 degrees during the day today from that low of 32 up to a high of 64 in Eau Claire specifically, but most places across Western Wisconsin also saw a 30+ degree temp rise through the day. This past weekend saw a dry weather pattern, and that will continue through at least tomorrow afternoon before a small chance for rain returns tomorrow evening.
Rain will become likely late tomorrow evening and will last through most of Wednesday. Expect moderate rain showers to be fairly widespread on Wednesday, with perhaps a rumble or two of thunder but storms won't be widespread and there is not a risk for severe weather. Rain will taper off Wednesday night and should be out by early Thursday morning.
Temps will warm up after that round of rain with highs returning to the mid to upper 70s for Memorial Day Weekend. However, there are slight chances for rain Saturday through Monday. These slight chances are based on a weak low pressure system riding the jet stream as the jet lifts north to bring us warmer temps.
We'll get rain if the timing of that low pressure system has it pass over us right when the jet does. A couple computer models keep us completely dry with this low missing well north and west, but others do bring it over Western and Northwestern Wisconsin for Memorial Day Weekend.