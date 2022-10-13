 Skip to main content
No need to panic for a chance at minor accumulating snow Friday

Colder air rushed in last night after a cold front brought rain yesterday. Morning temps were pretty close to Eau Claire's average low of 38 degrees, though afternoon highs fell about 15 degrees short of the average high of 60.

Most of Western Wisconsin had highs in the low to mid 40s. Despite most of the day being warmer than 40, the isolated showers that moved through brought bursts of sleet and snow pellets.

It was cold enough that snowflakes could not melt before hitting the ground, though they melted quickly upon hitting the ground in most spots. There were reports of a trace of sticking snow in northern Barron County near Cumberland, but that also didn't last long.

Temps will be colder tonight and should fall below freezing by morning with a forecast low of 30 for Eau Claire. Tomorrow's temperatures will likely not warm too much, either, with highs colder than today in the low 40s.

In addition, an Alberta Clipper will move through and most of the precipitation will again fall as snow. Snow will fall at moderate rates at times, which may be fast enough to accumulate faster than the snow can melt on the warm ground.

This means that visibility will be lowered and there could even be a few slick spots on the roads, so use your headlights and remember winter driving techniques.

No, this isn't anything close to the storm of the century or even a winter storm, but there could be a trace to 1/2" of sticking snow in the Chippewa Valley and up to 1" to maybe even 1 1/2" is possible north of highway 64.

Still, any snow or slush on the roads will greatly reduce traction and have an effect on stopping distance. So, if the road has even a little slush on it, slow down and increase following distances.

Temperatures will remain chilly through the weekend, and there is a slight chance for more wintry mix Saturday night before the wind picks up Sunday and Monday to bring in even colder temperatures with lows in the lower 20s early next week. 

