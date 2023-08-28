No widespread rain in forecast this week, expect drought to worsen

After a mild weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s, temps warmed back up to the low 80s this afternoon. This won't last for long, however, as a cold front is expected to pass through Western Wisconsin this evening. It may get a bit humid right ahead of the front, but humidity shouldn't last too long.
Tonight's chance for isolated showers and storms is the best chance for rain this week despite not being a particularly good chance for meaningful or widespread rain. A few spots may get a few tenths up to 1/4", but most won't get much this evening.
Lows are expected to dip down to the mid/upper 50s though there could be some lingering humidity even after the front passes that could also bring some patchy fog.
Highs tomorrow climb to only the mid 70s even as clouds and humidity both decrease through the day. Tomorrow has an even smaller chance for a few pop-up showers, but most should stay dry as that chance is even below our criteria for putting a "slight" on the 7-day.
So, there's no worries about doing any outdoor chores this week such as mowing the lawn (if your grass is even growing). While rain isn't expected, higher temperatures and humidity return by the end of this week.
This leaves us with a graphic that doesn't get used too much. We call it the "watching paint dry forecast".
This looks at the chance of having three straight dry days in a row which of course would be good if you have any outdoor painting projects. Again, I'll show the best times in the next few days because it'll get hot and humid again this weekend which will be a bit uncomfortable for outdoor chores, plus it's Labor Day weekend which is obviously best spent enjoying rather than working on projects.
So, while the week will begin fall-like, this coming weekend will feel like the middle of summer despite being the first weekend in September, Labor Day weekend, and Wisconsin Badger football's first game is on Saturday. Highs could climb back into the 90s.