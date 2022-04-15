Not so egg-cellent weather for Easter weekend

Easter weekend 2022 comes with more wintry like weather. We move back towards some spring weather, but in no way will it be a "nice" weekend.
Friday will start cloudy with a chance for scattered flurries. Winds will remain strong from the west at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts will top out near 35 mph at times Friday afternoon.
Overnight, lows will drop into the mid 20s. Winds will remain breezy as we stay under the influence of a cold front. Wind chills will drop back into the teens again overnight.
Saturday morning we could find a few more flurries in the mix but we will clear out with some sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will try to hit 40 Saturday afternoon.
We'll cool back into the mid 20s Saturday night, but winds will start to slow down. Winds will turn back towards the southwest which should bring us into the mid 40s on Easter Sunday.
It won't be as breezy Sunday, but we will see clouds return with a chance for rain and/or snow Sunday afternoon.
That rain/snow will carry into most of our Monday. Next week, temperatures will slowly climb back into the 50s, but there are several chances for rain.