Now is the time to prepare for next week's high heat and humidity

Temperatures across Western Wisconsin warmed to about Eau Claire's average high of 83° Friday, and the humidity wasn't too bad, either, with dew points in the mid to upper 50s. Temps will be warmer this weekend, but the hottest and most humid air will arrive later next week.
A dome of high pressure along with a warm air mass will settle just west of Wisconsin, which will allow for plenty of sunshine and wind out of the south to really warm us up. All of Wisconsin is expected to be above average through the middle to later parts of next week.
This weekend, while still warm, won't be excessively hot or humid. That makes it the perfect time to make sure you are ready for the potential heat wave next week.
Things you can do right now to make sure you are prepared include checking your filter on your window AC or the filter on your furnace that the cooled AC air travels through is clean. Especially with the lower air quality at times this spring and summer, it may be clogged and need to be cleaned or replaced. This will help ensure your unit is working at it's max potential.
If you have a window unit, check to make sure it fits properly and has proper insulation to keep hot air from sneaking in through the cracks. You can also add weather-stripping to doors and windows if they need extra insulation. Using the winter storm windows will add an extra layer of trapped air to act as insulation, too, if you have them.
In addition to keeping your blinds, drapes, curtains, and/or shades closed to keep as much of the sun's energy out as possible, you can install temporary window reflectors such as aluminum foil-covered cardboard between blinds and windows to reflect some of the sun's energy back outside. Using awnings or louvers can keep up to 80% of the sun's energy from entering your home.
Of course, the best thing you can do during a heat wave is stay hydrated. Make sure you have enough drinking water so that you can drink as much as needed. Remember to avoid strenuous work especially in the middle of the day during a heat wave and to drink water even before you are thirsty.
In addition to the heat, the humidity will get very high next week. Expect dew points in the low to mid 60s through Monday, but climb to the mid to upper 60s beginning Tuesday and possibly even in the 70s at times during the second half of next week.
Even if the temps only climb to the upper 80s/low 90s, it'll likely feel like the mid to upper 90s with that level of humidity. Triple-digit feels-like temperatures cannot be ruled out during the hottest day or two next week.
Before that, there will be a couple more chances for storms. A few showers and storms moved through Friday evening, but a line of scattered thunderstorms have a risk of becoming strong to severe Saturday afternoon and evening. Like Wednesday's round, not everyone will get rain and storms, but some storms could be strong to severe.
Temperatures will likely climb close to 90, at least in the upper 80s Monday before climbing into the 90s on Tuesday. Right now, our forecast calls for mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday where it could feel like the upper 90s to possibly triple-digits.
Again, make sure you and your home are ready for that heat, and think about your family and neighbors that may not have AC and be ready to check in on them or offer your home, if needed. Even an hour of AC per day can help recharge the body by giving yourself a break from sweating and trying to stay cool. Cool baths or showers can also help keep yourself cool.