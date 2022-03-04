NWS issued 1st Ice Storm Warning since at least 1986 in Northwestern Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has issued an ICE STORM WARNING for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Barron, Rusk, St. Croix, Polk, Clark, and Taylor counties from midnight until noon Saturday, March 5, 2021.
Using warning archive data going back to 1986, most of the counties in the Ice Storm Warning have never had that alert before. Counties in north-central Wisconsin had only one since 1986 on February 3, 2019 in addition to being under the alert Saturday morning.
Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties did have an Ice Storm Warning on April 10, 2013 but do not have one this time.
Freezing rain will move in around midnight as temps drop to near freezing with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. 1/10" to 1/4" of ice accumulation is likely from freezing rain, with some spots possibly exceeding 1/4" ice by early Saturday morning.
Impacts will be limited due to the timing of the worst freezing rain coming in the overnight hours, but any travel from midnight until at the very least early Saturday morning is not advised as roads will become skating rinks. Temps are expected to rise above freezing by 7am plus or minus an hour or so, but it will take some time for the ice that does accumulate to fully melt. Water on top of ice is even more slippery than ice alone.
The best time to travel will be midday Saturday after the ice melts but before strong thunderstorms with heavy rain arrive. There's even an afternoon risk for severe thunderstorms.