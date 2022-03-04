 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of around
a quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Ice covered roads and surfaces will make travel
dangerous. Falling tree branches could lead to isolated power
outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

NWS issued 1st Ice Storm Warning since at least 1986 in Northwestern Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
WatchWarn County Name 3.png

The National Weather Service has issued an ICE STORM WARNING for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Barron, Rusk, St. Croix, Polk, Clark, and Taylor counties from midnight until noon Saturday, March 5, 2021.

Most Recent Ice Storm Warning.png

Using warning archive data going back to 1986, most of the counties in the Ice Storm Warning have never had that alert before. Counties in north-central Wisconsin had only one since 1986 on February 3, 2019 in addition to being under the alert Saturday morning.

State - Weather Alerts.png

Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties did have an Ice Storm Warning on April 10, 2013 but do not have one this time.

Freezing rain will move in around midnight as temps drop to near freezing with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. 1/10" to 1/4" of ice accumulation is likely from freezing rain, with some spots possibly exceeding 1/4" ice by early Saturday morning.

Impacts will be limited due to the timing of the worst freezing rain coming in the overnight hours, but any travel from midnight until at the very least early Saturday morning is not advised as roads will become skating rinks. Temps are expected to rise above freezing by 7am plus or minus an hour or so, but it will take some time for the ice that does accumulate to fully melt. Water on top of ice is even more slippery than ice alone. 

The best time to travel will be midday Saturday after the ice melts but before strong thunderstorms with heavy rain arrive. There's even an afternoon risk for severe thunderstorms. 

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

Tags