October temps have been slightly above average so far, and that trend continues into November

With such a quiet forecast the last few days of October, it's fun to look back and see how the month has gone so far. The temps this month have been just slightly above average, and the forecast keeps that true into November.
We've had a fair number of days in the 60s and 70s this month, and our average high temperature is just above 60. We've only had one day where the high temp was below 40; that was on October 17th when it was 39 degrees.
We'll add one more tally to the 40s column Wednesday, unless the sunshine can sneak us a 50. Your forecast high temps will hover right near 50 this afternoon.
We'll see a light breeze from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. High pressure will keep the sunshine around for the majority of the day.
Overnight, lows will drop into the mid 30s as cloud cover increases for Thursday.
Winds will turn to the south and stay breezy at 5 to 15 mph. Those winds will boost temps back into the mid 50s, despite the cloud cover.
There is a slight chance for some patchy drizzle as this small disturbance rolls in Thursday afternoon.
Otherwise, the rest of the forecast is quiet. Temps climb into the 60s by Saturday and hold there through Halloween and into November.