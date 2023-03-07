Odds of both 4"+ and 6"+ snow totals increasing for Western Wisconsin, especially south of WI-29

A warm early spring day saw temperatures nearly 5 degrees above Eau Claire's average high of 37, with almost all of Western Wisconsin hitting the 40 degree mark. Mid 40s were found south of US-10. Like last night, expect lows tonight to drop below freezing into the mid/upper 20s for most.
Attention continues to focus on a possible snow storm later this week. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Buffalo, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, and Trempealeau counties in Western Wisconsin from 6pm Thursday until 6am Friday.
Moderate to heavy snow will likely cause travel issues, with the highest impacts expected to be south of US-10. Still, slippery roads and low visibility from accumulating wet and heavy snow will cause issues for Thursday night through the Friday morning commute.
The odds of 4" snow or more are high in the orange/red areas of the map, generally south of WI-29, though it does climb north of 29 in Dunn and St. Croix counties. The blue areas indicate a 40% to 70% chance of exceeding 4", so totals of 2 to 6 inches seem like a good forecast in the blue areas of the 4"+ map.
Areas in the red/orange of this map show the lighter blue colors when looking at the probability of 6" or greater snow, so 4" to 8" seems like a good early forecast totals for these spots, though south of US-10 could see locally higher amounts.
Of course, it's still about two days out from the beginning of the storm, so some adjustments are likely in the next couple days. Stick with Stormtracker 18 for the latest.
Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky tonight through Friday with a slight chance for flurries or light snow in Pierce, St. Croix, and Polk counties tomorrow midday.
The main round of snow, spare a slight chance for flurries, won't arrive until at least Thursday afternoon and more likely not until Thursday evening. Highs will still push close to 40 tomorrow and into the mid/upper 30s on Thursday, but temps should be close to or below freezing for most of the winter storm especially since most of the snow will fall overnight with a low Friday morning in the upper 20s.
Temps will fall below average for the weekend into early next week, but the average high will climb to 40 next Monday, so below average highs still mean near to above freezing afternoons. A few more rounds of light snow are possible later in the 7 day: first Sunday-Monday and again Tuesday.