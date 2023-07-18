Odds of both strong storms and meaningful rain Wednesday are about 50-50, but that's higher than the Powerball odds

The lottery keeps making news as the Powerball jackpot has risen above $1 billion. So, I thought it would be fun to use lottery graphics for the forecast highs over the next week.
It'll be warm and humid tomorrow ahead of storm chances, we'll get a break Thursday before temps begin to warm again through the weekend into next week, when highs in the 90s are possible.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million. The odds at winning other life-changing prizes are also very unlikely with the $50,000 prize odds at almost 1 in 1 million. While it's likely for storms to form in Western Wisconsin tomorrow that will bring meaningful rain for some, the odds of meaningful rain in any one spot is only about 1 in 2, or 50%.
While those odds may not sound great since we all really need the rain, the odds are still more than 146 million times as likely than winning the Powerball jackpot and are still 19 times more likely than the about 1 in 38 odds of winning your money back.
Temps warmed back up again today, but it wasn't too humid. That will change tomorrow as a warm front moves through in the morning.
Dew points will rise to the low/mid 60s by afternoon. Then, a cold front passes in the evening to bring dew points back to comfortable levels by Thursday evening. Temps and humidity will again rise slowly through the weekend ahead of a potentially very hot and humid pattern next week.
There were just some clouds in the sky today, but tomorrow will likely have some rain and possibly even some strong storms, too. All of Western Wisconsin is under a level 2 risk for severe weather tomorrow, meaning that scattered severe storms are possible.
Like I mentioned earlier, while rain and storms are likely tomorrow, meaningful rain won't likely fall everywhere. The warm front will have some showers and storms along it in Minnesota early tomorrow morning.
They will likely begin to dissipate as the front moves into Wisconsin, so there is only a slight chance for some rain or maybe even a storm in the morning.
A few showers or storms could also pop up midday in the higher humidity, but coverage should again be limited.
Stronger storms are possible out ahead of the cold front in the late afternoon/early evening with another round of potentially stronger storms later in the evening through the first half of the overnight right along the cold front as it moves through.
Thursday will be the transition day with milder weather before summerlike temps and humidity return along with slight chances for showers and storms this weekend. Next week could potentially become incredibly hot and humid.