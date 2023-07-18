 Skip to main content
Odds of both strong storms and meaningful rain Wednesday are about 50-50, but that's higher than the Powerball odds

  • Updated
Strong to severe storms are likely tomorrow, but won't affect all spots in Western Wisconsin

The lottery keeps making news as the Powerball jackpot has risen above $1 billion. So, I thought it would be fun to use lottery graphics for the forecast highs over the next week.

Lottery Forecast.png

It'll be warm and humid tomorrow ahead of storm chances, we'll get a break Thursday before temps begin to warm again through the weekend into next week, when highs in the 90s are possible.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million. The odds at winning other life-changing prizes are also very unlikely with the $50,000 prize odds at almost 1 in 1 million. While it's likely for storms to form in Western Wisconsin tomorrow that will bring meaningful rain for some, the odds of meaningful rain in any one spot is only about 1 in 2, or 50%.

Headlines 2018-2.png

While those odds may not sound great since we all really need the rain, the odds are still more than 146 million times as likely than winning the Powerball jackpot and are still 19 times more likely than the about 1 in 38 odds of winning your money back.

Temps warmed back up again today, but it wasn't too humid. That will change tomorrow as a warm front moves through in the morning.

Midwest Muggy Meter 5 Day GFS.png

Dew points will rise to the low/mid 60s by afternoon. Then, a cold front passes in the evening to bring dew points back to comfortable levels by Thursday evening. Temps and humidity will again rise slowly through the weekend ahead of a potentially very hot and humid pattern next week.

SPCd2.png

There were just some clouds in the sky today, but tomorrow will likely have some rain and possibly even some strong storms, too. All of Western Wisconsin is under a level 2 risk for severe weather tomorrow, meaning that scattered severe storms are possible.

Like I mentioned earlier, while rain and storms are likely tomorrow, meaningful rain won't likely fall everywhere. The warm front will have some showers and storms along it in Minnesota early tomorrow morning.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

They will likely begin to dissipate as the front moves into Wisconsin, so there is only a slight chance for some rain or maybe even a storm in the morning.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

A few showers or storms could also pop up midday in the higher humidity, but coverage should again be limited.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast3.png

Stronger storms are possible out ahead of the cold front in the late afternoon/early evening with another round of potentially stronger storms later in the evening through the first half of the overnight right along the cold front as it moves through.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast4.png

Thursday will be the transition day with milder weather before summerlike temps and humidity return along with slight chances for showers and storms this weekend. Next week could potentially become incredibly hot and humid.

7 Day Evening.png

