Odds of getting snow by end of week significantly higher than winning tonight's jackpot

Tonight's Powerball drawing is on the minds of many, so if you haven't picked your numbers yet, you could decide to let Mother Nature pick the numbers based on forecast high temperatures through the end of the weekend.
The only problem with that method is that Sunday's forecast high of 31, while being a part of a big cooldown, is still too warm, since the red Powerball can only be between 1 and 26.
So, if you choose to use this method, either pick your own Powerball or you could go with Sunday night's forecast low of 16 (!).
With those cold temperatures following a cold front that is expected to move through later in the day on Thursday, the odds of some snow before that precipitation ends Friday morning is significantly higher than the odds of winning the jackpot. My forecast calls for a 40% chance for snow, which is in our "chance" category.
Perhaps of greater importance, tomorrow is Election Day. Overall, it should be a nice day to hit the polls, though if lines are out the door I'd recommend a jacket as it'll be windy with gusts near 30mph our of the southeast. While there could be some sunshine, clouds will be increasing during the day and high temperatures are expected to be about 5 degrees above average near the 50 degree mark during the afternoon.
Rain and thunderstorm chances begin to increase during the last few hours before polls close at 8pm. So, tomorrow's temperatures will be warmer than today's highs in the mid to upper 30s for most. Temperatures aren't expected to fall much overnight with a breeze of 5-10 mph out of the southeast continuing along with a mostly to partly cloudy sky.
Temperatures will be warmest Wednesday and Thursday along with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms that will continue to be likely with some breaks tomorrow night through Thursday night. Even low temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday nights will be in the 40s and 50s.
With the passage of Thursday's cold front, temps will fall from the low 60s Thursday afternoon down below freezing by Friday morning.
Any precipitation that continues on Friday will fall as snow, and there could even be some accumulations depending on the track and intensity of the system, though it's too early to start to forecast the fine details like how much could accumulate or where it's most likely.
Highs on Friday will stay in the low to mid 30s, so if precipitation does continue through the day, it should stay as snow. It'll be cold through next weekend and into next week with lows in the teens looking likely along with highs at best in the low to mid 30s.