OH, SNOW! Our first chance at a dusting of snow rolls in Friday morning

I can assure you, that headline is no joke. It's also not meant to hype up this chance of snow, either. The possibility of seeing some measurable snow is there, but the impacts on the roads will be minimal and it surely won't stick around long since the ground isn't frozen.
Either way, these temperatures aren't helping our case.
Thursday will be cloudy with a chance for some rain/sleet/snow mix through about 9 am. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to start the morning, and they'll slowly climb into the mid 40s for the afternoon.
Wind chills will be between 30 and 40 degrees all day as winds continue to barrel in out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
Spotty rain showers/drizzle will be possible through Thursday afternoon too. Most of this will stay as rain and new amounts will be minimal.
Overnight, lows drop down towards 30 as a clipper low move across the Great Lakes region. This will bring us our first chance as measurable snow.
Snow will be most likely between 5 am and 11 am Friday. A light dusting to a few tenths of an inch will be possible, but it won't stick long. It will be extremely temperature dependent since some areas around the valley may hit freezing early Friday morning.
Grassy surfaces may be able to hold the flakes for a few hours Friday if temps do hit freezing. Places northeast of our viewing area could see up to 1'' of snowfall under the right circumstance. Snow certainly won't last the day as temperatures climb back above freezing.
Spotty rain/snow mix will be possible again Friday afternoon, but we'll dry out by Saturday. Temperatures won't rebound much the next week so expect the chilly weather to stay.