Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.Wind chills early this morning range from 25 to 40 below zero,
coldest across western Minnesota. Some modification is expected
late this morning and afternoon, but air temperatures will drop
into the -20s tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight
and wind chills are expected to drop to around 40 below across
much of Minnesota, and as cold as 30 to 35 below in the metro and
across western Wisconsin.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect through 9 AM this morning
for west central Minnesota. Another Wind Chill Warning is in
effect tonight and early Wednesday across central and southern
Minnesota, except for the Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill
Advisory remains in effect for the Twin Cities metro and western
Wisconsin through Wednesday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Ol' Man Winter has even colder temps on the way, wind chills near -40 for Wednesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
State - Futurecast Temperatures Wind Chills - Graf.png

Bitter. Brisk. Cold. Icy. Blustery. And it's only going to get worse.

Our WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been extended through midday Wednesday. Wind chills tonight could be as low as -40 degrees. Frostbite times will be within 10 to 20 minutes. 

advisory.png

Wind speeds will be out of the northwest Tuesday from 5 to 15 mph. Winds won't be terribly strong, but any breeze will drop wind chills deep into the negatives, even during the day. 

That will leave the forecast high in the negatives for Tuesday afternoon. High pressure will keep us under the sunshine, but those frigid air temperatures won't recover.

Wind Chill Forecast iCast Bars 15hr.png

Overnight, low temperatures will fall between -15 to -25. Wind speeds will relax quite a bit though, as we enter the coldest part of the morning. Still, any tiny breeze will pull wind chills into dangerous levels.

Wednesday, we start to recover! Once that advisory expires, warmer air will start to work in from the west which will warm us up overnight. Highs Wednesday will reach the low teens, but likely in the late evening. 

National - 850MB ECMWF Temp Pattern.png

Our next chance for snow comes Thursday as a warm front pushes past. This will bring a trace to maybe an inch of snow. At least the temperatures will be back into the 20s for a brief warm up.

We do see temps tumble again into the weekend, but that colder blast will be much short-lived.

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

