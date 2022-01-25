Ol' Man Winter has even colder temps on the way, wind chills near -40 for Wednesday morning

Bitter. Brisk. Cold. Icy. Blustery. And it's only going to get worse.
Our WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been extended through midday Wednesday. Wind chills tonight could be as low as -40 degrees. Frostbite times will be within 10 to 20 minutes.
Wind speeds will be out of the northwest Tuesday from 5 to 15 mph. Winds won't be terribly strong, but any breeze will drop wind chills deep into the negatives, even during the day.
That will leave the forecast high in the negatives for Tuesday afternoon. High pressure will keep us under the sunshine, but those frigid air temperatures won't recover.
Overnight, low temperatures will fall between -15 to -25. Wind speeds will relax quite a bit though, as we enter the coldest part of the morning. Still, any tiny breeze will pull wind chills into dangerous levels.
Wednesday, we start to recover! Once that advisory expires, warmer air will start to work in from the west which will warm us up overnight. Highs Wednesday will reach the low teens, but likely in the late evening.
Our next chance for snow comes Thursday as a warm front pushes past. This will bring a trace to maybe an inch of snow. At least the temperatures will be back into the 20s for a brief warm up.
We do see temps tumble again into the weekend, but that colder blast will be much short-lived.