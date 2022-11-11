Old Man Winter moves in and holds temps in the basement

Winter is here and mother nature let Ol' Man Winter move in again and now we'll be dealing with the cold for the foreseeable future.
Friday will be cold. That front that rolled through Thursday left us with temps in the low 20s early Friday morning. Wind chills were down in the teens, a place they'll get familiar with over the weekend too.
For you Veterans Day, High temps will climb into the mid 30s. Wind chills will be between 15 and 25 degrees. That will stay true for Saturday and Sunday as well.
From all of us here at News 18, Thank You Veterans!
Wind speeds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with the gusts up to 30 mph. They'll stay that way Saturday before calming down quite a bit Sunday.
There is a slight chance for some flurries Friday and Saturday. The influence of the low that sits across the Great Lakes will drop flakes on us Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
Accumulations will be minimal, but some areas that get hit with multiple rounds of flurries could see up to 1/2'' of snow.
Most will stay on grassy surfaces, but with the colder temps sticking around, it won't be long before travel impacts begin to become a problem when it snows.