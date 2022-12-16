Once snow finally ends Saturday, shoveling early is key to clean driveway before arctic air arrives

Temperatures were cooler today, and that meant today's snow was fluffier and had less water content than yesterday's heavy and wet snow. It was quite a week of snow, all from the same system that spun around the Chippewa Valley with the center of the low pressure system moving through our area multiple times.
Wednesday morning picked up a brief burst of snow before a break for most of the day. The heaviest snow returned Wednesday evening and those two periods of snow combined for 1.4" for Wednesday.
Most of this snow fell between midnight and 8am Thursday, with Thursday's snow total at 7.4" in Eau Claire. Another 2.8" fell today, making the three-day total all from the same system 11.6" so far, and it's not quite done yet.
Another 1 to 2 inches, possibly with a few areas closer to 3 inches, is likely tonight through Saturday afternoon. Other spots in Western Wisconsin are already between one foot and 16 inches.
Scattered light snow showers have slowly becoming more scattered with more space between each snow shower. Still, scattered snow showers remain likely overnight. Expect one to two inches snow overnight.
Snow will be even lighter tomorrow and even more isolated. Still, another trace to 1" is possible during the day Saturday. While most snow should end by midday, a few light snow showers or flurries could linger into the evening before snow finally ends.
There's even a chance for partial clearing and some sunshine Sunday! However, temperatures will be trending downwards through the weekend.
No matter what you choose for your winter weapon to clear the snow and ice from your driveway and sidewalks, you'll want to clear it quickly once it all comes to an end. This is because colder temperatures make it more difficult to clear snow all the way down to pavement.
That heavy wet snow that got squished down by car tires and footprints will freeze and become harder to shovel off. Plus, once the temps drop into the teens and possibly colder Saturday night, most ice melt salt blends aren't as effective at melting it down to pavement. While there are blends for colder temps, those blends aren't as effective as regular road salt is in the warmer temps.
A blast of arctic air means that highs in the teens Sunday and Monday will feel warm compared to the rest of the week that will be stuck in the single digits at best with low temperatures likely below zero.
This frigid air will last through the Christmas weekend, so if you're hosting your best bet to have safe driveways and sidewalks is to clear the snow now when temps are slightly warmer.
Even in the arctic air next week, a couple of snow chances exist. Any snow will be incredibly light and fluffy in those cold temps.