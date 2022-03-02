One cold day Thursday before a potential wintry storm for the weekend

A couple of gorgeous early spring-like days kicked off our work week, but mother nature has a little cloud cover and flurries for you to deal with early Wednesday.
Wednesday will see a chance for flurries through mid-morning. Accumulations will be light, but some slippery spots may still develop.
Clouds will stick around as the warm front wiggles just south of Eau Claire Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the mid 30s and we may even open up to some sunshine again this afternoon.
The cold side of this little wave will move in overnight which drops temps down into the single digits for Thursday morning. We'll only go to the mid 20s Thursday which is roughly 10 degrees below average.
We rebound back into the 30s and we might hit 40 by Saturday. A winter storm is brewing for the weekend which could bring rain, sleet, ice or snow to parts of the region.
General forecasting suggests we'll see most of the activity start overnight Friday into Saturday and last into early Sunday. Rain turns to snow/ice turns back to rain Saturday, then we'll see it turn back to snow Sunday morning.
There will be changes to that system as we get closer to the weekend, so stay tuned for updates.