One last bitter blast with a dash of snow before we finally get free from winter

We're almost done with winter. We're so close. Mother nature just has one last dip below zero and a few flakes for you to deal with first. 

Friday will be cold. A cold front is taking our southwest winds and turning them to the northwest. Winds will be from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. 

State - Futurecast Temperatures Wind Chills - Graf.png

Temperatures started in the upper teens, but we'll likely fall into the low teens the rest of the day. Wind chills will range from -10 to 0 degrees. 

There's still a chance for a few flurries but Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy otherwise. 

Overnight, lows will fall down into the negatives. Wind chills will range from -10 to -20 degrees or worse into Saturday morning. We'll be lucky to recover into the 20s by the late afternoon, even with the sunshine. 

State - GRAF AM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Saturday night, another wave brings a round of light snow. Overall totals will range from a trace to 1/2'' by Sunday morning. 

State - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - RPM 4km.png

Then, we SPRING AHEAD. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 am Sunday where we jump ahead to 3 am. 

Mother nature follows that rule by putting us into the low 40s by Sunday afternoon and keeping us warmer through most of next week. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

