One last bitter blast with a dash of snow before we finally get free from winter

We're almost done with winter. We're so close. Mother nature just has one last dip below zero and a few flakes for you to deal with first.
Friday will be cold. A cold front is taking our southwest winds and turning them to the northwest. Winds will be from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Temperatures started in the upper teens, but we'll likely fall into the low teens the rest of the day. Wind chills will range from -10 to 0 degrees.
There's still a chance for a few flurries but Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy otherwise.
Overnight, lows will fall down into the negatives. Wind chills will range from -10 to -20 degrees or worse into Saturday morning. We'll be lucky to recover into the 20s by the late afternoon, even with the sunshine.
Saturday night, another wave brings a round of light snow. Overall totals will range from a trace to 1/2'' by Sunday morning.
Then, we SPRING AHEAD. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 am Sunday where we jump ahead to 3 am.
Mother nature follows that rule by putting us into the low 40s by Sunday afternoon and keeping us warmer through most of next week.