One last hazy day before scattered storms roll in through the weekend

A stalled out low is causing delays in our chances for scattered rain and storms to end the week. Temperatures will continue to battle for their spot in the low 80s and dew points will continue to climb as the haze and clouds reduce our sunshine into the weekend.
Thursday will be hazy, breezy and humid. High temps will climb towards 82 degrees. Dew points will be in the low 60s which will bring back that slightly humid feel. Smoke will clear later Thursday. None of it shall make it to the surface, so no air quality issues are expected.
Winds will be gusty from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts will top out at 30 mph. These winds will bring us more of the moisture needed to get storms going ahead of the weekend.
Friday morning we'll see our first shot at some isolated showers. This system coming in is moving so slow, so these storms are possible at any point. More widespread activity will be likely overnight into Saturday.
Due to the slow nature of this system, the severe weather threat has been shifted to Saturday. A level 1 isolated risk for large hail and gusty winds will be possible in parts of western Wisconsin.
Some storms may even linger into Sunday. We'll have temperatures stall in the upper 70s until the start of next week when another surge of heat rolls us into the mid 80s.