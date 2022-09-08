One last steamy day before scattered rain and thunder bring cool temps

It's unfortunate luck when mother nature brings the summer weather during the week, then uses our weekend for cool and rainy weather. Either way, we're certainly in the midst of that transitional, up and down, weather pattern September is so well known for.
Thursday will be one steamy day. High temps will head towards the upper 80s again. Dew points will be in the mid to upper 60s, keeping things muggy.
We'll see a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be gusty from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts will top out near 30 mph.
Overnight, the clouds will start to roll in. Lows will stay in the mid to upper 60s and the moisture will prime us for some rain/storms for Friday.
A slow-moving line of storms will bring norther parts of Polk and Barron County a marginal threat for severe weather. Hail and wind are the main threats.
This line of storms will take most of the day to reach Eau Claire. We'll see scattered showers start after Noon and they'll linger into Saturday morning.
Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s Friday and as those cold front changes the winds to the northwest, we'll see high temps fall into the upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday.
The low associated with this cold front will pass through Wisconsin over the weekend and bring a few other rounds of showers through Monday. It won't be a washout, but it will be a very fall like weekend overall.