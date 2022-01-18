 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

One last "toasty" January day before temps fall through the floor

  • Updated
  • 0
One last "toasty" January day before temps fall through the floor
State - Futurecast Temperatures Wind Chills - Graf.png

Mother nature is priming a bunch of different changes for us over the next 24 hours. Temperature swings will cause a little weather whiplash into Wednesday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to start with a chance for a few flurries, especially north along Highway 8. Minimal accumulations if any are expected as this initial round of snow moves to the northeast.

State - GRAF AM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

The warm front associated with our weather whiplash system will boost temperatures into the upper 30s Tuesday afternoon. Winds from the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will carry that warmer air in, despite the cloud cover. 

State - Futurecast Wind Gusts - RPM 4km.png

Then, the cold front causes massive change. Winds turn to the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Temperature's plummet towards 0 and even a few degrees below that for most, despite cloud cover. 

Wind chills will drop between -10 and -30 and likely stay below -10 through Wednesday, Thursday and even Friday. 

Snowfall will be limited even as we head into the weekend. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

