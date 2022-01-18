One last "toasty" January day before temps fall through the floor

Mother nature is priming a bunch of different changes for us over the next 24 hours. Temperature swings will cause a little weather whiplash into Wednesday.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to start with a chance for a few flurries, especially north along Highway 8. Minimal accumulations if any are expected as this initial round of snow moves to the northeast.
The warm front associated with our weather whiplash system will boost temperatures into the upper 30s Tuesday afternoon. Winds from the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will carry that warmer air in, despite the cloud cover.
Then, the cold front causes massive change. Winds turn to the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Temperature's plummet towards 0 and even a few degrees below that for most, despite cloud cover.
Wind chills will drop between -10 and -30 and likely stay below -10 through Wednesday, Thursday and even Friday.
Snowfall will be limited even as we head into the weekend.