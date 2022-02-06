One more brisk day before Spring-like temperatures on Tuesday

We saw a few flakes over the weekend, but not much to add up. Only 0.1" of snow has fell on the south side of Eau Claire as of 5 p.m. on Sunday.
As we head into Sunday night we could continue to see a few flakes falling like we've seen earlier Sunday, until clouds begin to clear.
Clouds will decrease throughout the night until a mostly sunny sky returns on Monday morning. Monday will be nice with highs in the upper teens under a mostly sunny sky.
A few flakes could fall Monday afternoon, but will only give us about 0-trace of snow.
Another nice day comes on Tuesday where Spring-like highs return! Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s under a partly cloudy sky. A slight chance of snow pops up on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
Thursday is set up for another clipper system to roll through Western Wisconsin. You can expect a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for snow on Thursday. Snow becomes likely on Thursday night.
Temperatures continue to look slightly above average until Friday's snow chance bumps them back down.