One more brisk day before Spring-like temperatures on Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

We saw a few flakes over the weekend, but not much to add up. Only 0.1" of snow has fell on the south side of Eau Claire as of 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Today.png

As we head into Sunday night we could continue to see a few flakes falling like we've seen earlier Sunday, until clouds begin to clear. 

Clouds will decrease throughout the night until a mostly sunny sky returns on Monday morning. Monday will be nice with highs in the upper teens under a mostly sunny sky.

State - NAMNEST AM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

A few flakes could fall Monday afternoon, but will only give us about 0-trace of snow.

Another nice day comes on Tuesday where Spring-like highs return! Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s under a partly cloudy sky. A slight chance of snow pops up on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Thursday is set up for another clipper system to roll through Western Wisconsin. You can expect a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for snow on Thursday. Snow becomes likely on Thursday night.

Temperatures continue to look slightly above average until Friday's snow chance bumps them back down.

7 Day Evening.png

