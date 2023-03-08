 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches possible.

* WHERE...Pierce, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

One more calm day before accumulating snow moves in for Thursday and Friday

  • 0
Futurecast EURO 4.png

We had a beautiful day on our Tuesday with a good amount of sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Hopefully you enjoyed it because we won't see the sunshine for several days, and snow chances return to the area to end the week. 

Futurecast EURO.png

For today, we'll see a mainly cloudy sky with a small chance for a light rain or snow shower in the afternoon hours. The better chances, albeit small, will be west of Highway 53. Winds will be breezy at times with highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. 

A few light snow showers are possible tonight through late Thursday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected. 

Watches Warnings.png

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place from 3 PM Thursday through 6 AM Friday for Eau Claire, Pierce, Pepin, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. 

Futurecast EURO 2.png
Futurecast EURO 3.png

The steadier snowfall is set to move in Thursday afternoon and continue through midday Friday. The snow will be light to moderate, but there could be pockets of heavier snow at times, especially south of Highway 29. This will be a wet and heavy snow as well as temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Snowfall Forecast DMA.png

As far as snow totals go, the higher totals are favoring the southern parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. In our area, areas south of Highway 10 are looking at 4-8" with areas north of there looking at 2-5". Areas along and north of Highway 8 are looking at the lower end of that 2-5" range. Totals could still change if we see a shift in the track so be sure to stay with the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team for updates. 

We get a small break from the precipitation Friday evening through midday Saturday before another wave of snow showers moves in Saturday afternoon and we'll see periodic chances of snow showers through Monday afternoon. Highs will average out in the low to mid 30s which will be a few degrees below average. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

