One more cold day before our weekend warmup

Highs on Thursday reached 30° but we cooled quickly into the negatives on Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Friday will be another cold day, but if we wait patiently, we will warm up once again to highs in the mid to upper 20s by Saturday.
We will start off with a clear sky until a few clouds roll in around lunchtime on Friday. We will not get very warm with highs near 12.
One more cold night is on tap with lows in the negatives until we finally warm back up to milder highs in the mid to upper 20s! A few flurries are possible around lunchtime on Saturday, but it is a very slim chance.
Most of us will stay dry into Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 20s.
Even warmer with highs in the low 30s and a slight chance of snow returning on Monday. Slight snow chances will stick around for the start of February and spill over into Groundhog Day.