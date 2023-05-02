One more cool and breezy day ahead before more spring like weather returns

Despite the cloud cover and gusty north to northwest winds, we did manage low 50s in Eau Claire with mid 50s in far western Wisconsin where there was more sunshine.
We'll have slightly warmer temperatures in the forecast today as highs will be in the mid to upper 50s for most, but upper 40s to low 50s further northeast. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny with breezy north to northwest winds at 15-25 mph.
Skies become mostly clear heading into tonight and winds will gradually decrease throughout the night, becoming light overnight. Lows fall back into the mid 20s to low 30s.
After a cold start to the day, we'll rebound back to the upper 50s to mid 60s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a light northwest wind. The wind becomes southerly Wednesday night with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Warmer air will surge into the Chippewa Valley for Thursday as highs climb into the upper 60s to mid 70s as the southerly winds continue. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine and a slight chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon into Thursday night.
Friday and Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions aside from a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Friday. Highs remain in the 60s to low 70s with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Even though it's still several days out, chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the cards for Sunday and Monday. Unlike Thursday and Friday's chances, the latest models are showing a little more coverage in precipitation for Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s with lows in the 50s.