One more day of sunshine before chances of showers and thunderstorms return

We had another pleasant day on Tuesday as highs top out in the mid to upper 70s, however you may have noticed the skies were more of a milky white appearance vs. the typical blue skies. That is thanks to wildfire smoke aloft thanks to those fires in Canada.
We'll see plenty of sunshine once again for our Wednesday but it'll be more of a hazy sunshine yet again. The good news is that there will be NO impacts at the surface. Winds will be east to southeast at 5-15 mph with highs in the mid 60s to low to mid 70s.
For Wednesday night, we'll have a partly cloudy sky and a south to southeast breeze at 5-15 mph. Lows drop back into the mid 40s to mid 50s.
The next system will move in for Thursday. The morning hours will be dry with a partly to mostly cloudy, but chances for showers and thunderstorms increase into the afternoon hours as a cold front moves through. The Storm Prediction Center doesn't have a risk for severe weather out, but I can't rule out the possibility of a storm or two becoming strong to marginally severe. Be sure to stay with the Stormtracker 18 Team for updates. Winds will become breezy with highs in the 70s. Showers linger Thursday evening before ending by overnight.
Mostly cloudy skies will persist into Friday with a slight chance of showers, mainly north of I-94 and US-29. Winds remain breezy with highs only in the mid 50s to low 60s. Skies clear out Friday night with lows in the 30s and 40s, so some of the colder spots may see a touch of frost.
After Friday, we'll see an extended period of dry weather with seasonable temperatures. Temperatures start to trend up heading towards the middle of next week, and longer term outlooks suggest above average temperatures persisting into the Memorial Day weekend.