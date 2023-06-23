One more hot and muggy day before widespread beneficial rainfall move in

Even though we had some rainfall last weekend into Monday this week, it's been on the dry and toasty side for quite sometime... but that'll change as we head into the weekend.
Your Friday forecast will be hot and muggy once again with a partly cloudy sky. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the southwest with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. A reminder too the Air Quality Alert does continue until 11 PM.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible heading into tonight, otherwise we'll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows fall back into the 60s with 50s east and southeast and winds light to calm.
Saturday morning will be quiet with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heading into the afternoon, we'll have a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as the coverage of rain increases to four out of ten. Those rain chances increase to an eight out of ten Saturday night as the low tracks closer towards the area. Highs top out in the 80s to near 90 with lows in the 50s and 60s.
A few thunderstorms may turn strong to severe, and the Storm Prediction Center has a level one out of five risk in place along and southwest of a line from Saint Croix Falls to Wheeler to Whitehall. Hail and damaging wind gusts would be the main threats along with heavy rainfall. The better chance for severe weather will be across southern Minnesota into Iowa. We still could see the area of severe weather shift over the next day or so as it's dependent on the position of the low pressure and if we see any rain or thunderstorms during the day. Please stay with the Stormtracker 18 weather team throughout the weekend for the latest details.
Widespread rain and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day Sunday, becoming a little more scattered Sunday night. It's going to be cooler and breezy with highs only in the upper 60s to mid 70s with a north to northwest wind at 10-20 mph.
As far as rain totals go, most areas are looking at a half inch to one inch with several areas seeing one to two inches. A few spots could possibly exceed two inches if they see multiple rounds of rain.
Heading into next week, we'll have a continued chance of scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms Monday before we get a dry day on Tuesday. Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms look to return towards mid to late week. Highs will be in the 70s to low to mid 80s, so right where we should be for late June.